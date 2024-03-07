STEVTA holds art and craft exhibition

LARKANA - Regional Director Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana organized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial Library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth. In the exhibition, students from Government College of Technology, Larkana, Government Commercial College Larkana, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Political Institute Qamber Ali Khan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Vocational School Girls Larkana, Mudabahu, Qamber, Warah, Naseerabad, Ratodero, New Dero, Gardi Khudabakhsh Bhutto, Dukri, Gardi Yasin, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Government Mono Technical Institute Shahdadkot, Warah, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Vocational Training Center Larkana, Ratodero presented their projects. Stalls were set up under the supervision of the institutes to display various machines including Bharta, Gaj, Sindhi hat, Ajrak, cultural costumes, hybrid air coolers, typewriters made by hands by the students.