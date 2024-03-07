STEVTA holds art and craft exhibition

LARKANA - Regional Director Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana or­ganized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial Library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth. In the exhibition, students from Government College of Technology, Larkana, Govern­ment Commercial College Larkana, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Shikar­pur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Po­litical Institute Qamber Ali Khan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Vocational School Girls Larkana, Mudabahu, Qamber, Warah, Naseerabad, Ra­todero, New Dero, Gardi Khuda­bakhsh Bhutto, Dukri, Gardi Yasin, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Government Mono Technical Insti­tute Shahdadkot, Warah, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Vocational Training Center Larkana, Ratodero present­ed their projects. Stalls were set up under the supervision of the insti­tutes to display various machines including Bharta, Gaj, Sindhi hat, Ajrak, cultural costumes, hybrid air coolers, typewriters made by hands by the students.