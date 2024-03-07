Thursday, March 07, 2024
Swabi residents demand free power units

Muqaddam Khan
March 07, 2024
SWABI  -  People from various districts gathered for a protest in front of Tarbela Dam’s entrance gate on Wednesday, asserting the right to free electricity units for Swabi’s power consumers. 

The call for the protest origi­nated from Da Haq Awaz, a lo­cal welfare organization, marking a year-long effort by its leaders. They educated communities on their entitlement to 300 free pow­er units due to the sacrifices made during the dam’s construction, which engulfed 40,000 kanals of land, including villages, mosques, and graveyards.

Protesters, rallying from differ­ent villages, marched to the crick­et playground near Ghulam Ish­aq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. 

The demonstration culminat­ed at the dam’s entry gate, where police and security personnel re­stricted further movement. Ad­dressing the crowd, Ehsan-ul-Haq Bumkhelvi, Da Haq Awaz’s pres­ident, emphasized the need for unity, stating that their struggle for electricity rights would persist despite potential arrests and legal actions.

The protest, the first since Tarbe­la Dam’s construction in 1974, gained momentum locally, rally­ing support for the cause. Despite being barred from the dam’s pow­er house, the protesters vowed to continue their peaceful demon­strations until their demand for free power units was met. 

Ehsan-ul-Haq Bumkhelvi urged supporters to remain peaceful, anticipating potential arrests. Fazal Khaliq, president of Utman Jirga, committed to future par­ticipation in the struggle for free power units.

As the protesters returned home, they declared an ongoing peaceful protest until their genu­ine right to free power units was acknowledged and fulfilled.

Muqaddam Khan

