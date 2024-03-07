Swabi residents demand free power units

SWABI - People from various districts gathered for a protest in front of Tarbela Dam’s entrance gate on Wednesday, asserting the right to free electricity units for Swabi’s power consumers.
The call for the protest originated from Da Haq Awaz, a local welfare organization, marking a year-long effort by its leaders. They educated communities on their entitlement to 300 free power units due to the sacrifices made during the dam’s construction, which engulfed 40,000 kanals of land, including villages, mosques, and graveyards.
Protesters, rallying from different villages, marched to the cricket playground near Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.
The demonstration culminated at the dam’s entry gate, where police and security personnel restricted further movement. Addressing the crowd, Ehsan-ul-Haq Bumkhelvi, Da Haq Awaz’s president, emphasized the need for unity, stating that their struggle for electricity rights would persist despite potential arrests and legal actions.
The protest, the first since Tarbela Dam’s construction in 1974, gained momentum locally, rallying support for the cause. Despite being barred from the dam’s power house, the protesters vowed to continue their peaceful demonstrations until their demand for free power units was met.
Ehsan-ul-Haq Bumkhelvi urged supporters to remain peaceful, anticipating potential arrests. Fazal Khaliq, president of Utman Jirga, committed to future participation in the struggle for free power units.
As the protesters returned home, they declared an ongoing peaceful protest until their genuine right to free power units was acknowledged and fulfilled.