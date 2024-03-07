There is no time to waste: PM

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the privatization ministry to present the final schedule for the implementation of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines. PM Shehbaz issued these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the privatisation of PIA and the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad.
The prime minister emphasised ensuring transparency at all stages in the privatisation process of the National Airline and clarified that laziness and carelessness will not be tolerated in this regard.
The progress of the privatisation of PIA so far and the upcoming steps in this regard were reviewed in the meeting. The prime minister further directed the law ministry to immediately make recommendations for the resolution of pending cases and legal disputes in the courts related to tax collections and revenue so that the hurdles in the way of disbursement of 1.7 trillion rupees to the national exchequer can be resolved. He also directed to submit proposals regarding the establishment of legal department in the Federal Board of Revenue. Giving in-principle approval of the proposed roadmap of FBR automation system, the Prime Minister directed to implement this roadmap with a clear time frame. He asked that targets not only be realistic but also the fastest in the region in terms of speed of implementation.
Shehbaz Sharif said there is no time to waste and expressed resolve to work round the clock to achieve this goal. He said this is the question of country’s bright future and economic recovery.
Meanwhile, automation of FBR, ensuring transparency in the system, structural reforms according to global standards, increase in tax through incentives, elimination of corruption and smuggling, separation of inland revenue and customs departments and tax rates came under discussion in the meeting.
He termed implementation of reforms as inevitable to achieve the six to seven percent national growth rate. Expressing desire to modernize tax and revenue system, the Prime Minister called for introducing incentive based tax system. He asked business community to play its role in the development and social service of the people of country. He emphasized to fully check the exemptions given on all taxes and ensure an effective third party audit system.
Shehbaz Sharif said if Small Medium Enterprises had been developed today, then Pakistan would not be behind the developed countries of the world. He said that now SMEs sector will be promoted which was not encouraged in last forty years. On this occasion, Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the meeting that tax to GDP in Pakistan is less than 9.5 percent as compared to the rest of the world, which is very important for the development of Pakistan. She said that 55.6 percent do not pay any tax while only 3.3 percent pay tax. She further said that two hundred thousand people pay ninety percent of tax.
‘PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed to ensure payment of compensation to the owners of houses damaged by rains and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till March 11.
The prime minister issued the directives while presiding over a high level meeting to the Governor House to review damages caused by the recent rains and snowfall in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
Besides others, the meeting was attended by Senator Ishaq Dar, Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Attaullah Tarar, Engr Amir Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik. The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on the measures taken by the provincial administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, NDMA and National Highway Authority.
It was informed that a total of 40 persons were killed and 62 injured in the rain-related incidents across the province. Similarly, 635 houses were completely or partially damaged.
On the prime minister’s directives, the compensation of Rs 2 million each to the heirs each deceased and Rs 500,000 each to the injured, besides Rs 700,000 each for fully damaged and Rs 350,000 partially damaged houses, was being being given. It was further informed that all main highways in the affected areas were partially opened as work on clearing landslides and snow was still underway. The meeting was told that all the departments were fully prepared to cope with any emergency situation that might arise due to expected snowfall in next few days.
The prime minister said that the Federal Government stood with the affected people of KP in the hour of hardship and tribulation and would provide them maximum support. He directed all the relevant organizations and departments to take part in the relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.