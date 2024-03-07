Traffic Division of ICP issue 4,110 fine tickets to one-way violators

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Divi­sion of Islamabad Capital Police have accelerated ac­tion against the one-way vi­olators and issued a total of 4,110 violators during on­going year, informed a po­lice spokesman on Wednes­day. Traffic Division taken the action against violators under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islam­abad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and following direc­tions of Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he added. He said that keep­ing in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police ex­pedited strict action against one way and other traffic rules violators and issued 4,110 fine tickets over one-way violation during the on­going year. He said that, fol­lowing the special direction of IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been formed under command of CTO Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk, which are deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islam­abad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, Murree Road, 7th Av­enue and 9th Avenue. In this regard, orders have been is­sued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic viola­tions. Special broadcasts have also been aired on ra­dio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.