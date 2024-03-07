Traffic Division of ICP issue 4,110 fine tickets to one-way violators

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police have accelerated action against the one-way violators and issued a total of 4,110 violators during ongoing year, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Traffic Division taken the action against violators under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and following directions of Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he added. He said that keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police expedited strict action against one way and other traffic rules violators and issued 4,110 fine tickets over one-way violation during the ongoing year. He said that, following the special direction of IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been formed under command of CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, which are deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue. In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.