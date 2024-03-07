Transport secretary chairs meeting in Sargodha

FAISALABAD - Punjab Provincial Transport Au­thority Secretary Faisal Sultan chaired a meeting of transporters and reviewed implementation of the VAX system at the general bus stand (GBS), here on Wednesday. District Regional Transport Au­thority Secretary Ahmed Raza and Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah were also pres­ent. He inspected various parts of the bus stand and reviewed facilities available to passengers. He stressed the need to discour­age overloading and overcharg­ing in transport and said that sev­eral measures were being taken to improve the transport sector.

He expressed satisfaction over the presence of washrooms and cleaning arrangements at the bus stand. The secretary Trans­port Authority said that action should be taken against the transport owners and drivers who violate the inspection rules on roads. He also visited other transport stands and asked pas­sengers leaving for other cities about the fares. He also went to the RTA office and checked the duties of the staff at the counter set up for registration of motor­cycle rickshaws. While reviewing the registration process, he said that motorcycle rickshaws were being brought into the network. He also met the rickshaw driv­ers present on the spot and lis­tened to their concerns and said that violations of the rules on the roads would not be allowed.