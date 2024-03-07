Two robbers killed in Khanewal: Police

KHANEWAL - Khanewal Police killed two inter-district dacoit gang members during an alleged encounter at 8/9R Sargana Chowk area in Makhdoom­pur police station limits.

The alleged encounter of dacoits Fayyaz alias Faizi and Ejaz alias Ejazi sent a panic wave in the area. Dur­ing the incident in 10/8R, the deceased robbers and his accomplices had shot and killed Naseer Ahmed. According to the details, an incident of robbery was re­ported to Makhdoompur po­lice station yesterday. District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the incident. SDPO Sadr Cir­cle Khanewal Mehr Nasir Ali Saqib, SHO Makhdoompur Adil Khachi alongwith their police team reached the spot where the unknown accused had shot and killed a person named Naseer Ahmad dur­ing the robbery incident.

The police team collect­ed the evidence from the crime scene and started a search operation to ar­rest the accused. Acting on the guidelines and special instructions of DPO Rana Umar Farooq, the police team (consisting of SHO Makhdoompur Adil Khachi) using modern technology and information sources raided different places and arrested four accused who were identified as Fayaz alias Faizi son of Ali Resi­dent of 74B/15L, Ijaz alias Ijazi son of Haqnawaz, Bilal son of Imam Bakhsh, Kharaj and Rizwan son of Jam. An FIR no. 98/24 was regis­tered against the accused under section 394 with Police Station Makhdoom­pur. The previous record of the accused was checked. The inter-district bandits Fayyaz alias Fayzi and Ijaz alias Ijazi were involved in serious incidents including murder, attempted murder, dacoities and robbery in several districts including Khanewal, Vehari, Multan, Lahore, Sialkot. Police team of PS Makhdoompur was taking Fayaz and Ijaz for re­covery. On reaching Sargana Chowk, four unidentified people started firing on the police party with the inten­tion of rescuing their group members, on which the po­lice returned the fire under self-defence. During the fir­ing, the suspects killed their companion Fayyaz alias Faizi Qais on the spot. Ijaz alias Ijazi died of his injuries when he was being taken to the hospital. The unidenti­fied suspects taking advan­tage of the darkness of the night managed to flee. A search operation was ongo­ing to arrest the accused.