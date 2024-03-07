Unemployment and emigration are major concerns for Paki­stan, as the country has recently found itself among the top 10 na­tions from which citizens are mi­grating due to unemployment. This situation is alarming, as a substantial portion of the popu­lation, including skilled labour, is leaving in search of better pros­pects. These individuals possess the ability to positively impact the economic situation and market.

According to the Bureau of Emi­gration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), approximately one mil­lion Pakistanis migrated between 2019 and 2021 for a better future. In comparison, other South Asian and neighbouring countries had significantly lower numbers, with only ninety-five thousand from In­dia in 2020 and two-hundred and fifty thousand from Bangladesh seeking opportunities abroad.

Out of the one million emigrants, 94 to 95% have settled in Gulf states where they lack better future prospects and face limitations in social and political rights. The Gulf countries lack democratic norms in their political systems, and even their citizens do not enjoy full po­litical rights, raising questions about the situation for Pakistani workers. Only 5-6% of migrants are dispersed throughout the rest of the world. If relations between Pakistan and the Gulf states deteri­orate, these workers may face ad­ditional challenges until diplomat­ic solutions are achieved.

Pakistan needs to formulate ef­fective policies to reduce unem­ployment and retain skilled in­dividuals who can contribute to boosting the economy. Emigrants often express that they see no fu­ture or opportunities in Pakistan, motivating their decision to seek better prospects in other countries.

AMJAD SARGANI,

Karachi.