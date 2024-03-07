Uplift work underway in city with ADB’s assistance: DC

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that master planning, zoning and classification of the city was being made for development and wel­fare with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank by keeping in view the 25-year needs. Presiding over a meeting of “Punjab Inter­mediate Cities Empower­ment Investment Program” on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that long term policies were be­ing adopted for sustainable development in the city. He said that master planning, zoning and classification of the city was being made for development under the vision to divide in in­dustrial, commercial and domestic zones in future. Mian Usman Ali termed the “Punjab Intermediate Cities Empowerment Program” a milestone for city’s devel­opment and progress. He said that the Asian Devel­opment Bank has decided to upgrade the under devel­oping cities of the province like Muzaffargarh, and for this purpose, short term projects have been final­ized and funds have been approved. He said that these projects would not open the doors of progress but also offer employment of the local people. He said that the city would have clean drinking water facili­ty, best cleanliness arrange­ments, construction of new parks, sports grounds, new bus stands and others after completion of these proj­ects. Member Provincial As­sembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan Chandia while addressing the meeting said that the sewerage issues must be on top priority.