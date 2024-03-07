US says Israel plans to build new settlement units in West Bank continue to be 'barrier to peace'

The US said Wednesday that the latest settlements approved by Israel “continue to be a barrier to peace,” and reiterated that they are “inconsistent with international law”

“The point that we will make to the government of Israel is that these settlements don't just harm the Palestinian people but that they ultimately weaken Israel's security and weaken the prospects for a lasting agreement that would provide real peace and real security for the Israeli people,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about the Israeli plan to build thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s Supreme Planning Council approved the construction of 3,500 units in the Jewish-only settlements of Ma’ale Adumim, Efrat and Kedar in the occupied West Bank.

About 725,000 settlers live in 176 Jewish-only settlements and 186 outposts in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

All Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal under international law.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank are in contravention of international law, in a break with former President Donald Trump's reversal of long-standing US policy.

Blinken said the US is "disappointed" by Israel’s announcement that it would build 3,300 new settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, re-establishing the US understanding that they are illegal under international law.

"They’re also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion. And in our judgment, this only weakens -- it doesn’t strengthen -- Israel’s security," the top US diplomat said at a news conference in Argentina.