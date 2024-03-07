Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - Cultur­al organizations including Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Na­tional Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa finalized preparations to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

PNCA would present a workshop titled “Urban Na­ture: transformation and transferences by Nameera Najib and Tayeba Batool in connection with the Interna­tional Women’s Day, Direc­tor General PNCA Muham­mad Ayoub Jamali told APP.

The goal of this workshop is to explore creative ways of looking at human-nature re­lations in the city. Workshop participants can expert to learn about etching tech­niques on linoleum (Lino) sheets. This workshop is open to all adults above 18 years, who are interest­ed in artistic techniques and creative conversations about the city and its envi­ronment. While Chief Com­missioner Office Islamabad in collaboration with Lok Virsa and UNESCO will ar­range special cultural event titled “Breaking Barriers” featuring artisans at work stalls, cultural performanc­es and an exhibition, Execu­tive Director Lok Virsa Mu­hammad Uzair Khan told APP. Three-day Aurat Hu­nar Mela would be inaugu­rated at Lok Virsa on March 8. This is the annual flag­ship event of Devcom-Pa­kistan (Development Com­munications Network) to mark the UN’s International Women’s Day. This year the event is being organized in collaboration with the Lok Virsa and National Heritage and Culture Division. Many other organizations would also organize a series of functions and activities to mark the day.