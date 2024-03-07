Thursday, March 07, 2024
WASA disconnects 132 connectionsof defaulters

Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
MULTAN  -   Water and Sanitation Agen­cy (WASA) teams discon­nected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs3.8 million in a day. The recovery performance meeting of recovery section was held led by Director En­gineering and Recovery Ab­dul Salam here on Wednes­day. He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and wa­ter supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive. He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery. On this occasion, deputy di­rectors recovery Abdul Ma­jeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recov­ery and others were pres­ent. The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report re­garding recovery.

