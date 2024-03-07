Workshop sensitizes youth on improving food systems

ISLAMABAD - The two-day workshop centred on Building Capacity of Youth for Collective Action on Food Systems Transformation and promoting the Pakistan Food System Dash­board concluded on Wednesday, providing a significant opportu­nity for its participants to equip themselves with the evolving need of understanding food systems.

Hosted by Pakistan Agricultur­al Research Council (PARC), the Ministry of Food Sciences and Re­search, in collaboration with GAIN Pakistan (under PARC-GAIN part­nership) alongside Health Servic­es Academy (HSA) as the academic partner and DEMO as the imple­menting partners, the event em­powered over 30 Youth Champions with essential insights and skills. These champions, hailing from Ba­lochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, are now poised to advocate for the Food Systems Dashboard within their respective communities.

The event started with the re­marks of Country Director of GAIN Pakistan, Farrah Naz on the subject.

The first day of the workshop featured sessions exploring Food Systems Transformation and the Global Dashboard. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy, provided valu­able perspectives, connecting the­oretical knowledge with practi­cal insights. Dr. Mubashir Hanif, Director of ORIC at HSA, and Dr. Shiza Hameed offered compre­hensive insights into Global Poli­cy and the Food Systems, while Dr. Nosheen facilitated discussions on various FSD policies.

The event also welcomed Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), who shared insights on Pakistan’s current agricultural situation and its intersection with academia.

Iram Raza from PARC, serving as the lead of Food System Dash­board team, gave an insightful demonstration of the dashboard and its utilization.

The workshop witnessed inter­active activities aimed at under­standing stakeholder engagement and fostering collaboration among participants. The workshop em­phasized equipping Youth Cham­pions to confidently engage with their respective policy influencers and the communities to advocate for the Food Systems Dashboard.

In closing remarks, Head of Pol­icy & Advocacy Faiz Rasool em­phasized, “As efforts intensify to promote the FSD, the acquired knowledge and skills from the workshop are poised to contribute significantly to the betterment of the nation.

Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi Mem­ber Social Sciences Division PARC informed as Secretary of Pakistan Food Systems Transformation sec­retariat, gave In-depth demon­stration of Food Systems Dash­board and connected it with the data tools required to inform pub­lic policies.

The successful conclusion of the workshop marks a significant milestone in advancing the cause of the Food Systems Dashboard, symbolizing a crucial step towards fostering awareness and driv­ing positive change in our coun­try. The Youth Champions trained during this workshop emerge as key players in this transformative journey, playing a vital role in en­suring the effective utilization of FSD data at the grassroots level.”