Workshop sensitizes youth on improving food systems

ISLAMABAD - The two-day workshop centred on Building Capacity of Youth for Collective Action on Food Systems Transformation and promoting the Pakistan Food System Dashboard concluded on Wednesday, providing a significant opportunity for its participants to equip themselves with the evolving need of understanding food systems.
Hosted by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), the Ministry of Food Sciences and Research, in collaboration with GAIN Pakistan (under PARC-GAIN partnership) alongside Health Services Academy (HSA) as the academic partner and DEMO as the implementing partners, the event empowered over 30 Youth Champions with essential insights and skills. These champions, hailing from Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, are now poised to advocate for the Food Systems Dashboard within their respective communities.
The event started with the remarks of Country Director of GAIN Pakistan, Farrah Naz on the subject.
The first day of the workshop featured sessions exploring Food Systems Transformation and the Global Dashboard. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy, provided valuable perspectives, connecting theoretical knowledge with practical insights. Dr. Mubashir Hanif, Director of ORIC at HSA, and Dr. Shiza Hameed offered comprehensive insights into Global Policy and the Food Systems, while Dr. Nosheen facilitated discussions on various FSD policies.
The event also welcomed Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), who shared insights on Pakistan’s current agricultural situation and its intersection with academia.
Iram Raza from PARC, serving as the lead of Food System Dashboard team, gave an insightful demonstration of the dashboard and its utilization.
The workshop witnessed interactive activities aimed at understanding stakeholder engagement and fostering collaboration among participants. The workshop emphasized equipping Youth Champions to confidently engage with their respective policy influencers and the communities to advocate for the Food Systems Dashboard.
In closing remarks, Head of Policy & Advocacy Faiz Rasool emphasized, “As efforts intensify to promote the FSD, the acquired knowledge and skills from the workshop are poised to contribute significantly to the betterment of the nation.
Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi Member Social Sciences Division PARC informed as Secretary of Pakistan Food Systems Transformation secretariat, gave In-depth demonstration of Food Systems Dashboard and connected it with the data tools required to inform public policies.
The successful conclusion of the workshop marks a significant milestone in advancing the cause of the Food Systems Dashboard, symbolizing a crucial step towards fostering awareness and driving positive change in our country. The Youth Champions trained during this workshop emerge as key players in this transformative journey, playing a vital role in ensuring the effective utilization of FSD data at the grassroots level.”