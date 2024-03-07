Thursday, March 07, 2024
ZTBL, LIMS join hands for digitisation of agricultural services

Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Zarai Taraq­iati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Land Information Man­agement System (LIMS) on Wednesday joined hands for digitization of agricultural services that will empower farmers get detailed and up-to-date information on agri­culture pertaining to their re­spective lands. The MoU was signed between President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti and Director General Strategic Projects Maj Gen Shahid Nazir in a ceremony held here at LIMS headquar­ters. Through LIMS’s Portal ZTBL’s mobile credit offi­cer (MCO), customers and farmers will gain access to valuable services including climate change information, satellite crop monitoring, water irrigation details, fer­tilizer requirements, spray focus areas, direct access to markets, land condition and soil conditions of land with a history spanning over 10 years. The MoU is the first of its kind in country aimed at strengthening growers par­ticularly subsistence farm­ers to switch to modern and scientific farming besides getting latest and accurate information which will even­tually contribute to country’s economy. “Agriculture is our culture. It is the future and we must equip our farm­ers with modern agri digital technology and to enhance productivity and contribute towards GDP,” Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO ZTBL said on the occasion.

