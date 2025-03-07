17 BHUs to be outsourced in Attock

Attock - As many as 17 Basic Health Units (BHUs) will be outsourced in Attock district during second phase. As per sources of District Health Authority Attock, the purpose of outsourcing of these BHUs is to bring improvement in provision of health facilities to the masses living in far flung and remote areas.

As per sources, permanent medical and paramedical staff will be transfered while the staff working on contract will be terminated. They said that the outsourcing of BHUs will not affect the patients as they will avail all facilities free of cost as usual.

They further said that this step of Punjab government will only bring improvement and positive results when the funds to the outsourced BHUs will be released on monthly basis by the government as per the new policy.

Sources further said that if these BHUs being outsourced fail to deliver then the hospitals at tehsil and district level will become overcrowded as patients will approach these hospitals for availing health facilities. The BHUs being outsourced in Attock district include BHU Khura Khel, BHU Khudda, BHU Dhari Rai Ditta, BHU Dhurnal, BHU Jaffer, BHU Kanyal, BHU Lund, BHU Moorat, BHU Shara e Saadullah, BHU Bhatiot, BHU Kani, BHU Kot Chajji, BHU Tarap, BHU Chakki, BHU Kisran, BHU Mianwala and BHU Kharpa. The two BHUs outsourced in first phase included BHU Malowala and BHU Khaliqdad.