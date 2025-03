SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a crackdown against slaughter houses and meat shops which were selling substandard meat in the district. According to a press release issued by PFA office, while acting on a tip-off, the team raided at a meat slaughter house located near Umar park ,Phero morr and discarded 220-kg unhealthy meat on the spot. A case was registered against the owner of slaughter house.