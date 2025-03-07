A Month of Exploitation

As the sacred month of Ramzan unfolds, Pakistan’s streets and bazaars should be alive with the spirit of generosity, brotherhood, and self-restraint. Instead, they serve as grim reminders of an exploitative market system, where inflation spirals unchecked and profiteers prey upon the desperation of the common man. What should be a month of solace for the poor has turned into a season of financial burden and oppression. Essential commodities—flour, grams, sugar, fruits, dates, pulses, and even the simplest items for iftar and sehri—are priced beyond the reach of millions.

Despite the government’s recent reduction in petroleum prices by Rs. 5.3 per litre and LPG by Rs. 6.15 per kg, transportation costs remain stubbornly high. Market mafias, operating with impunity, continue to dictate their own terms, defying regulatory price lists. This troubling trend is visible across major cities and small towns, where district administrations stand as helpless spectators—either complicit or indifferent to the plight of the poor. Walking through the historic bazaars of Shikarpur—once vibrant centres of commerce—one is confronted with a painful reality. The narrow, dusty lanes, strewn with litter, reflect the deeper malaise afflicting the city’s soul. The blessings associated with Ramzan have been overshadowed by an unjustified and relentless spike in prices. Each visit to the marketplace reveals yet another staggering increase in costs—children’s apparel, footwear, kitchen essentials, vegetables, and iftar staples like fruits, dates, syrups, and besan. Even basics such as eggs, sugar, and poultry are relentlessly marked up by market manipulators, pushing the common man further into misery.

Retailers and vendors, exploiting the occasion, continue to sell necessities at exorbitant rates, leaving cash-strapped consumers desperately haggling over inflated prices. The most heart-wrenching sight is that of poor villagers visiting city bazaars in the hope of affording basic necessities. Ill-clothed women carrying their emaciated children, with barefooted little ones trailing behind, inquire about prices—only to return to their huts empty-handed. Their suffering stands in stark contrast to the government’s repeated claims that “all is well” and “inflation is under control.” In the marketplaces, where the real battle for survival is fought daily, these tall claims collapse, exposing the widening chasm between political rhetoric and reality.

Despite the region’s agricultural abundance, staple food prices remain unreasonably high. The unchecked influence of hoarding mafias and the inaction of regulatory authorities ensure that every Ramzan becomes an opportunity for profiteers to exploit struggling families. Rather than curbing this exploitation, the authorities appear paralysed—either due to incompetence, a lack of coordination, or outright collusion with market manipulators. The burden of this neglect is borne by the most vulnerable, already crushed under skyrocketing utility bills, rising unemployment, and deepening poverty. This annual price surge is no coincidence; it is a calculated ploy by profiteers who exploit the sentiments of the poor. Artificial scarcity is deliberately created, with essential commodities hoarded and released only when demand peaks. While devout Muslims prepare for a month of self-purification and spiritual renewal, these unscrupulous elements see Ramzan as nothing more than an opportunity to extract windfalls from struggling households.

In response to public hardship, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a Rs. 20 billion Ramzan relief package, aimed at supporting four million deserving families, each set to receive Rs. 5,000 through digital wallets within the first ten days of the month. Similarly, the Punjab government has announced Rs. 10,000 under the Nigahban Ramzan package. While commendable, these relief measures serve as mere temporary band-aids, failing to address the root causes of inflation and market manipulation. The fundamental question remains: will these subsidies provide lasting relief, or will they simply pacify the masses while profiteers continue their unchecked exploitation year after year?

One of the biggest failures lies in the utter disregard for price control mechanisms. Government-issued price lists are brazenly ignored by retailers and wholesalers, exposing the weakness of an inactive administration that lacks coordination and the will to enforce regulations. The Bureau of Supply and Prices, along with district authorities, frequently touts its price control efforts, yet its silence in the face of ongoing exploitation speaks louder than any hollow promises. Whether due to negligence or collusion with profiteering mafias, these institutions have failed to protect the common man, allowing inflation to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, the rich and powerful remain insulated from these hardships. Their extravagant lifestyles continue unaffected, their iftar tables adorned with lavish spreads, while the struggling masses are forced to ration basic food items. These privileged individuals do not stand in long queues, they do not haggle over prices, and they do not worry about feeding their families. Their wealth shields them from the economic brutality faced by millions. The contrast becomes even starker when compared to global practices. In Western countries, festive seasons such as Christmas and New Year bring generous discounts and fair pricing, ensuring that everyone—regardless of economic status—can celebrate with dignity. In Pakistan, however, Ramzan becomes a season of predatory pricing, where compassion is abandoned in favour of greed. This stark divergence is not only a violation of basic ethical principles but also runs counter to the very teachings of Islam.

It is time to break this unholy nexus of profiteering and administrative complacency. The government must introduce long-term, sustainable measures to curb price inflation. Initiatives such as sasta bazaars and large-scale fair price shops must be established to provide quality Ramzan staples at reasonable rates. Moreover, price control authorities must be empowered to take swift action against market manipulators, ensuring that essential goods remain accessible to all. The role of philanthropists and well-off individuals also cannot be overlooked—true generosity lies not in isolated acts of charity but in sustained efforts to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.

Let us hope that this Ramzan becomes a turning point—a moment when the spirit of compassion and justice triumphs over exploitation and greed. Only then can we truly honour the sanctity of this blessed month.

Qamer Soomro

The writer is a freelance columnist from Sindh.