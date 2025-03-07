AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Sector I-8, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for serious violations related to food quality and pricing regulations.

During the unannounced check at local super stores, officials discovered multiple infractions including poor food item quality and the deliberate absence of mandatory price lists at distribution counters.

AC issued a warning, stating that violators of government tariff regulations would face legal consequences including potential imprisonment. “Those breaking established rules will be held accountable,” he emphasized.