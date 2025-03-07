Friday, March 07, 2025
Accused arrested for torturing wife

Staff Reporter
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An accused assaulting his wife over some domestic issue and cut­ting her hair had been arrested. The woman’s brother contacted the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15 from Rahim Yar Khan, re­porting that her husband was physically assaulting her sis­ter. Upon receiving the call, the Virtual Women Police Station immediately took action and dispatched police to the scene. The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority stated that the police arrived promptly, pro­vided protection to the woman and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Staff Reporter

