Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Afghan Card holders advised to leave Pakistan by March 31

Afghan Card holders advised to leave Pakistan by March 31
Web Desk
9:47 PM | March 07, 2025
National

Afghan Citizen Card holders have been advised to leave Pakistan by the end of this month.

Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program is being implemented since first November 2023. In continuation to Government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate Afghan Citizen Card holders.

All illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before 31st of this month; thereafter, deportation will commence with effect from first of the next month. 

It is highlighted that sufficient time has already been granted for their dignified return. It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place.

Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state.

It is reiterated that individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan's constitution.

PTV clinch President’s Trophy Grade-One trophy

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025