AJK PM warns of India's tactics, announces ₹1bn for police

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has accused India of using fifth-generation warfare tactics to manipulate youth and spread chaos in the region.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the 60th Recruit Course of the AJK Police in Muzaffarabad, he praised the force for its role in maintaining law and order. He announced a grant of ₹1 billion to enhance the professional capacity of the police.

The AJK PM commended the police for exercising restraint during recent protests and emphasized the need for further reforms in the force.

He also strongly condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), warning India of consequences if such atrocities continued.

Reaffirming his commitment to public welfare, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq vowed to utilize government resources for the betterment of the people.