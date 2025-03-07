AKF launches IT training for transgender community

Peshawar - In a landmark initiative, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan’s leading humanitarian organization, has announced a specialized Information Technology training program for the transgender community to equip them with essential digital skills.

“This transformative program will open doors for the neglected transgender community, providing them opportunities to thrive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce and freelancing fields,” said Kamran Zareen, Head of the Bano Qabil program, Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bano Qabil is a flagship program aimed at equipping youth across Pakistan with advanced IT skills, empowering them to launch entrepreneurial ventures and freelancing careers. Under this initiative, students receive training in Web Development, App Development, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Freelancing, and Amazon FBA Virtual Assistance, with new cycles beginning every six months.

Now extending its reach, Al-Khidmat Foundation will offer a two-month IT training course exclusively for transgender individuals. The course, covering Computer Essentials and internet navigation, will accommodate up to 20 participants per cycle in a safe and supportive learning environment.

Currently, the Nishterabad center is providing IT training to 40 street children, who are expected to complete their courses by the end of Ramadan. Enrollment for transgender participants will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr, with the foundation collaborating with prominent transgender figures to promote awareness and participation.

Transgender rights activist Katrina Khan, head of the REST (Rehabilitation, Education, Skill Development, Training, and Awareness) organization, praised the initiative, calling it a much-needed step toward economic empowerment.

“The transgender community often lacks access to education and livelihood opportunities. This program offers a chance to break free from traditional roles and explore new avenues in the digital economy,” she said.

She further urged Al-Khidmat Foundation to expand skill development programs in areas like stitching, beautician services, embroidery, and cooking to provide diverse livelihood opportunities.

By offering IT training to marginalized communities, Al-Khidmat Foundation is taking an important step toward inclusive development, ensuring that all individuals have the tools needed to thrive in today’s digital world.