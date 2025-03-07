Another Travel Ban

One of Donald Trump’s most infamous actions during his first term—the so-called Muslim ban, which barred travellers from several countries in an effort to curb immigration and perceived threats to national security—appears to be making a return. Although not yet confirmed, reports suggest that the president may soon prohibit entry to people from Afghanistan and Pakistan, among other proposed restrictions. While the details remain unverified, the widespread coverage of these reports across major news outlets suggests there may be some truth to them.

If implemented, such a ban would severely damage U.S.-Pakistan relations. Pakistan has a significant diaspora in the United States, and until 2000, it was one of the country’s key trading partners.

The ban would also mark a major diplomatic failure for Pakistan, particularly in its dealings with Washington. The relationship between the two nations has been in steady decline, deteriorating dramatically following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is now clear that those tensions have not eased. Moreover, the situation has been exacerbated by Pakistani political factions lobbying foreign governments against their own country’s leadership. In an attempt to discredit the current administration, some have sought support from the U.S. Congress and Senate, effectively portraying Pakistan as a pariah state for their own political ends.

While these efforts may increase scrutiny of Pakistan’s government, they also fuel broader criticism of the country itself. Pakistan is now being grouped together with Afghanistan, inheriting its neighbour’s reputation as a state struggling to combat terrorism.

The administration must now engage in robust diplomacy to prevent such a ban from materialising. Ensuring that Pakistanis can continue to travel freely to and from the U.S. is not only vital for maintaining economic ties but also for preserving Pakistan’s global standing.