At UN, Pakistan pushes for defeating terrorism

UNITED NATIONS - Highlighting its leading role in the global fight against terrorism, Pakistan underscored the need for addressing the root causes of this menace at a UN meeting held Wednesday to review the progress in counter-terrorism efforts. “Pakistan has remained at the forefront of global counter terrorism efforts and been a principal target of terrorist attacks from terrorist groups such as the TTP, Daesh and Majeed Brigade,” Pakistani delegate Mohammad Jawad Ajmal told the annual ambassadorial-level briefing organized by UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT). “We must address the root causes of terrorism that include poverty, injustice and prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self determination and oppression,” Jamal, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to UN, said. Briefing member states, Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism worldwide, saying the potential for a Da’esh core resurgence and the capabilities demonstrated by ISIL-Khorasan are matters of considerable concern. “The continued threat posed by al-Qaeda and its affiliates in the Sahel, Somalia and the Arabian Peninsula requires sustained attention,” Voronkov said.

“The misuse of emerging technologies and increasing rates of youth radicalization further compound the global threat, demanding continuous strategic re-evaluation and adaptable responses.”

In his remarks, Jamal, the Pakistani delegate, said that UNOCT operations address the challenges from terrorist groups at each stage, be it indoctrination, recruitment, threat mitigation, physical actions that include kinetic operations, cross border actions, state cooperation to eliminate safe havens, end terror financing and recruitment.

“It is also important to prevent violations of human rights and international law especially in situations of foreign occupation and the denial of the right to self- determination,” he said.

There was also a need to prevent hate speech and disinformation, including xenophobia such as Islamophobia that contributes to extremism, the Pakistani delegate said. Attention must also be given to new and emerging forms of terrorism, including violent nationalist, extreme right wing, far right, xenophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Muslim groups and ideologies across the globe.

“Necessary changes are needed in the UN’s Counter-terrorism architecture and sanctions regimes to ensure they are adequately equipped to respond to the current challenges through a fair, just and comprehensive mechanism. Pakistan also supports the Office of the Ombudsperson, and for providing them with adequate resources,” he said.

The Pakistani delegate also called for regulating new technologies including Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs), crypto currencies and dark web to prevent online terrorist recruitment, terror financing, incitement to violence, radicalization and disinformation.