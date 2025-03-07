ATC records statements of six witnesses in May 9 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of six prosecution witnesses in three cases related to the torching of po­lice vehicles during the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Ra­sheed were produced. Other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared before the court. During the hearing, the court re­corded the statements of three pros­ecution witnesses in FIR No. 103/23 and two prosecution witnesses in FIR No. 108/23, both registered by the Sarwar Road police. Additionally, the statement of one prosecution witness was recorded in a case registered by the Mughalpura police. Following the proceedings, the court adjourned the cases until March 13 and summoned additional witnesses for testimony. The Mughalpura and Sarwar Road police had registered three cases against PTI leaders and workers on charges of setting police vehicles on fire near Mughalpura and Jinnah House. Meanwhile, An anti-corrup­tion court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Chiniot Mines and Minerals case against former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and others until April 16. Judge Muham­mad Faisal Ahmad presided over the proceedings, during which Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the court noted that copies of the challan would be dis­tributed at the next session, empha­sizing the mandatory attendance of all accused. The case, previously un­der the jurisdiction of an accountabil­ity court, was transferred to the anti-corruption court on October 9, 2024, following the reinstatement of cer­tain amendments to the National Ac­countability Ordinance 1999. Besides Sibtain Khan, other accused in the case include Salman Ghani, Muham­mad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema. Sibtain Khan is accused of misusing his author­ity in 2007 to award a multi-billion-rupee contract to a firm of his choice while serving as Punjab’s minister for Mines and Minerals under the PML-Q government. The firm allegedly had a paid-up capital of only Rs. 2.5 million and lacked the necessary experience for the project.