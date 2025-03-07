Friday, March 07, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto meets UK High Commissioner to discuss trade, bilateral ties

Web Desk
7:58 PM | March 07, 2025
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott at Zardari House to discuss bilateral relations and trade cooperation.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening economic partnerships between Pakistan and the UK, agreeing to enhance trade ties.

Their discussions also covered mutual interests, including regional and global developments.

The meeting highlighted the role of diplomatic engagement in fostering economic growth and deepening relations between the two nations.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari was also present during the talks.

