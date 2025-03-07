Car lifter killed in encounter with Chakri Police

RAWALPINDI - A car lifter, who along with his two accomplices was fleeing in a car stolen from RA Bazaar area, was killed in an encounter with the Chakri Police on Thursday. According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused after lifting the car from RA Bazaar fled towards Chakri where the police had set up a roadblock. The accused started firing on seeing the police. In the retaliatory fire, accused Tariq was killed while his accomplices escaped during firing leaving behind the stolen car. Weapons were also recovered from dead accused. Tariq was wanted in several car theft cases in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Lahore. He along with his accomplices had also opened fire on a police team in the Cantt Police Station limits in 2020, and was was arrested in an injured condition.