Cart-vendors allowed to resume work in Rail Bazaar

Vehari - The demands of the Rehriyaan Association, Rail Bazaar, have been accepted. On the orders of Member National Assembly Tehmina Daultana, the rehri (cart) vendors have been allowed to resume business in Rail Bazaar. The Pakistan Muslim League-N government will not leave the poor alone in any situation. Small business owners and rehri vendors affected by the eradication of encroachments will not be left unemployed on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Tehmina Daultana, Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Member National Assembly, expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after allowing the rehri vendors to resume business in Rail Bazaar.

On this occasion, Sheikh Imran Chutta, President of Rehriyaan Association,former General Secretary Bar Rana Imran Riyast, Sh Abdul Rehman Abubakar Araien, Asad Ali Chaudhry, and workers of Muslim League were also present.Tehmina Daultana said that she was well aware that small business owners were more affected during the eradication of encroachments, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also aware of the impact on their businesses.

Therefore, with the cooperation of the district government and mutual consent, rehri vendors have been allowed to set up stalls within designated limits in Rail Bazaar, so that all business owners can run their businesses in a better way and earn a living for their children during Eid.Tehmina Daultana further said that the people of Vehari are her own, and she cannot leave them alone in any difficulty. We have to put Vehari on the path of progress together. Vehari has been given many projects by the Muslim League government, including Vehari Industrial State, COMSATS University, construction of Multan Road, and Motorway Link. Even bigger projects will be launched here in the future. On this occasion, traders welcomed Tehmina Daultana by showering her with flower petals and thanked her for her efforts.