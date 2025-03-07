CDWP, Ecnec approved 200 schemes worth Rs4.9 trillion during April 2023 to May 2024

ISLAMABAD - Completely ignoring the massive throw-forward of over Rs10 trillion in the federal Public Sector Development Programme, the Central Development Working Party and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council have approved 200 schemes worth Rs 4.9 trillion during April 2023 to May 2024.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 200 projects in 39 meetings, said the Annual Progress Report of the Planning Commission. The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) is prepared for information of the National Economic Council (NEC). The Central Development Working Party and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council have approved 200 schemes worth Rs 4.9 trillion during April 2023 to May 2024.

The Central Development Working Party, in its 28 meetings under the chairmanship of deputy chairman Planning Commission during the reporting period (1st April, 2023 to 15th May, 2024), considered 223 projects and approved 134 projects. The total approved cost of these projects was Rs369.6 billion. The major chunk of approved projects was in the transport & communications sector with 37 projects costing an amount of Rs121.7 billion, followed by higher education sector with 33 projects costing Rs74.6 billion. The CDWP also recommended 78 projects to ECNEC for consideration within its approving competence. Six projects were returned to the sponsors after consideration by the CDWP. Additionally, 249 PC-1s were also returned to the sponsors after preliminary examination by the Planning Commission. At the beginning of the reporting period, 182 projects were awaiting consideration of the CDWP and 17 projects were pending for the ECNEC whereas 458 new projects were received during the period under review. Hence, a total of 657 projects were to be processed by the CDWP/ECNEC during the reporting period. The ECNEC approved 66 projects in its 11 meetings corresponding to a total approved cost of Rs4,535.5 billion. Again, the major share of approved projects went to transport and communications sector with twenty-three (23) projects costing an amount of Rs 1,017.2 billion.

Besides the above 59 concept proposals were considered by the Concept Clearance Committee proposals during the reporting period and 23 proposals were accorded clearance to initiate negotiations through Economic Affairs Division for seeking foreign assistance. Notably, the throw-forward is around Rs10 trillion which is 10 times the current rate of PSDP allocation provided no new project is added and there is no revision of ongoing projects in the development portfolio. Instead of completing the ongoing projects on priority basis to reduce the throw-forward in the PSDP, the development forum of CDWP and ECNEC had approved 200 projects and added another Rs 4.9 trillion to the development portfolio.