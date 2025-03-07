Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US to revoke visas of foreign students who are deemed ‘pro-Hamas’

US to revoke visas of foreign students who are deemed ‘pro-Hamas’
Anadolu
11:58 AM | March 07, 2025
International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that foreign nationals in the country who show support for the Palestinian group Hamas or other groups whom the administration designates as “terrorist organizations” will face visa denial and deportation.

“The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation,” Rubio wrote on X.

He said those who support designated terrorist organizations including Hamas threaten US national security.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the State Department will determine who it considers a Hamas supporter.

According to the Axios news website, citing senior State Department officials, the initiative, dubbed “Catch and Revoke,” will use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to scan the social media accounts of tens of thousands of individuals holding foreign student visas to assess whether they have expressed support for Hamas following the group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

LCCI, Mid City ink MoU

The decision came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to combat antisemitism, which lays a framework that could lead to the deportation of students in the US participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

Critics argue that the order aims to suppress pro-Palestine demonstrations from university campuses to public spaces across the country and shape public perception of Israel.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025