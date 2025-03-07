Friday, March 07, 2025
City mayor, TMA union clash over corruption charges

Riaz Khan
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  - A tussle has erupted between City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar and the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) union over allegations of corruption, with both sides accusing each other on social media for several days.

The conflict intensified after a heated exchange between the employees and the city mayor at the TMA office, escalating tensions further. Sources said the employees staged a protest, locked offices, and accused the mayor of mismanagement, while Himayatullah Mayar gathered local government representatives and Awami National Party (ANP) office bearers to defend his position.

The dispute stems from allegations made by the city mayor against TMA employees, accusing them of negligence and financial irregularities in the administration’s contracts. In response, the TMA Employees Union launched a protest and countered with accusations against the mayor.

To defuse the situation, local elders and government representatives have formed a Jirga, including Imran Maduri and Abdul Aziz, to mediate between the parties and seek a resolution through negotiations.

EU leaders back major new defense spending plans to strengthen security

Riaz Khan

