CM Maryam Nawaz reviews progress on Lahore Development Project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting to review the progress of the Lahore Development Project.

During the session, Deputy Commissioner Lahore presented a detailed report on the Lahore Development Plan. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure the desilting of canals and instructed that the city’s sewerage system be upgraded to meet future needs.

Under the project, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore will lay a total of 780 kilometers of new sewerage pipes ranging from one to six feet in diameter. In the first phase, 450 kilometers of sewerage pipelines will be installed across the city.

The Lahore Development Management Information System has been introduced to streamline contracts, while NESPAK will oversee project inspections using the "Inspector App." The digital system will also facilitate tracking physical and financial progress.

Officials briefed that transparency in the Lahore Development Plan has led to savings of Rs. 16 billion. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that village streets should be developed to match urban standards and assured that there would be no compromise on the quality of development projects.

In the initial phase, six zones of Lahore will undergo construction, repair, and development. The plan includes an upgraded water supply and drainage system, improved road connectivity, and the construction of paved streets. Additionally, the installation of streetlights and the restoration of parks are part of the project.