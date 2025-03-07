CM removes Mayo Hospital CEO, MS over public complaints

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has re­moved the CEO of Mayo Hospital and Medical Super­intendent (MS) from their posts following public com­plaints about mismanagement and poor healthcare facilities. The decision came after her surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday, where she encountered a flood of complaints from patients regarding the non-availability of medicines, unsanitary conditions, and other issues. Expressing severe displeasure, she rep­rimanded the hospital administration for their neg­ligence. During her visit, CM Punjab expressed deep concern over the plight of patients and stated, “Allah Almighty’s humanity is facing distress and discom­fort, and no one is addressing their complaints. We are accountable to Allah Almighty for our conduct.” She described the hospital’s condition as pathetic, emphasizing that people arrive with hope for timely treatment, yet the administration remains unaware of the state of the wards. The Chief Minister further criticized the hospital staff for their indifferent at­titude, questioning why the public should suffer due to mismanagement. She was particularly angered by reports that patients and their families were be­ing mistreated and denied essential medical sup­plies such as syringes and branulas. Additionally, she was appalled by the presence of insects in the cardiology ward and other unhygienic conditions. CM Punjab personally stopped to listen to patients’ grievances in the waiting room and corridors. A young girl shared how she had spent the entire night running around for her mother’s medicines, which deeply moved the Chief Minister. She imme­diately reprimanded the hospital administration and summoned an emergency meeting on the spot. During the meeting, she ordered a detailed inquiry into the hospital’s affairs and sought explanations from all responsible stakeholders. She directed the immediate clearance of outstanding dues for medi­cines and instructed that a 100% supply of medi­cines be ensured. She also ordered the Secretary of Health to identify negligent officials and take strict action against them. To address the hospital’s dete­riorating infrastructure, CM Maryam Nawaz called for a comprehensive plan for the construction and repair of Mayo Hospital. She personally inspected the hospital’s store to check the supply of medicines, sy­ringes, and other essential items. She also reviewed the emergency block, ICU, cardiology, and other wards, visiting patients and praying for their speedy recovery. Throughout her visit, the Chief Minister was repeatedly stopped by people who shared their prob­lems. She issued on-the-spot directives to resolve their grievances.