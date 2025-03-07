Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold and dry weather to continue, rain in north

Cold and dry weather to continue, rain in north
Web Desk
10:00 AM | March 07, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas, particularly during the morning and night.

According to the PMD, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and light snowfall is expected at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan and nearby hilly regions.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is dominating most areas of Pakistan, keeping conditions dry.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, while hilly regions experienced severe cold. The lowest temperature was recorded in Leh, where the mercury plummeted to -13°C.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025