Cold and dry weather to continue, rain in north

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas, particularly during the morning and night.

According to the PMD, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and light snowfall is expected at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan and nearby hilly regions.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is dominating most areas of Pakistan, keeping conditions dry.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, while hilly regions experienced severe cold. The lowest temperature was recorded in Leh, where the mercury plummeted to -13°C.