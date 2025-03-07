Crackdown launched against sugar hoarding

Dera ismail khan - The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal hoarding of sugar to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohny Saleem visited warehouses of various wholesale sugar dealers, checked stock records, and sealed several warehouses holding excessive stock beyond the required limit.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sohny Saleem stated that actions against hoarders would continue under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program.

She emphasized that no one would be allowed to exploit consumers through illegal stocking of commodities, assuring that fair trade practices would be enforced. She reiterated the district administration’s commitment to providing relief to the masses and warned of stern action against profiteers.