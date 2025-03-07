Crass Politics

In a democratic dispensation the political parties whose basic obligation is to promote national interests and well-being of the masses are also supposed to find home-grown solutions to the political issues and disputes either through dialogue or in the parliament which is the highest forum in this regard. Even during worst situations and an ambience of confrontation they are not supposed to invite foreign intervention for fixing the alleged maladies afflicting the political landscape.

Our country has witnessed worst kind of political confrontations between political parties but never ever any party has looked beyond the frontiers of the country for assistance in resolving domestic issues. The best example of it is the confrontation between PML (N) and PPP during the nineties. Ultimately learning lessons from their experience and realizing their follies they signed charter of democracy to bury the unenviable past. Once the bitter rivals they are now partners in a coalition government.

However the advent of PTI on the political horizon of the country has not only totally changed the contours of the political landscape but has also added elements of violence and impudence to it. This culture has become more entrenched in our politics since exit of Imran Khan from power through a constitutional process. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs through out the country by PTI leaders and workers on 9th May 2023 in the wake of arrest of Imran Khan on court’s orders present a ranting testimony to the sinister machinations of the party. A sustained campaign has been unleashed to malign and denigrate state institutions, including the Army and its leadership through social media. The party has not stopped at that. It has made consistent efforts to invite foreign intervention which is an unheard phenomenon in the Pakistani politics. This task has been carried out through hired lobbyists and by coordinating with ill-wishers of the country. It is indeed crass politics.

To give impetus to this campaign a number of articles have also appeared in the foreign news papers and publications, the latest being in the TIME magazine in the name of Imran Khan as the author. The contents of all these articles are almost similar as far as they emphasize erosion of democracy in Pakistan, stealing mandate of PTI through rigged elections, the establishment supporting the increasingly authoritarian actions of the incumbent government, institution of political cases against him, other PTI leaders and workers and pummeling of human rights in breach of international conventions. The PTI also has the dubious distinction of writing to IMF not to extend loan facility to Pakistan.

Perhaps it would be pertinent to quote an excerpt from Imran’s article in the TIME magazine to add credence to the saga of inviting foreign intervention. Referring to the political situation in Pakistan he says” The erosion of democracy in Pakistan has far-reaching consequences. A destabilized Pakistan threatens regional security, disrupts trade, and weakens global democratic values. The world must recognize the urgency of this crisis—not just for Pakistan’s future, but for the stability of South Asia and beyond. The suppression of democratic voices in a country as pivotal to regional and indeed global security as Pakistan sets a dangerous precedent, one that should concern all who believe in free and fair governance.”

The PTI has also been pinning hope on re-election of Trump who they believed would help to end incarceration of Imran Khan. In the latest article Imran Khan relying on the same hope has also sought his intervention in these words “Outside Pakistan, the world is also at a crossroads. As global challenges—from conflict to economic instability—intensify, the need for strong and principled leadership has never been greater. It is in this context that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his historic inauguration in January. His remarkable political comeback is a testament to resilience and the will of the people.”

“During his first tenure, the United States and Pakistan enjoyed a strong working relationship built on mutual respect. As he settles into office again, we look forward to his administration reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law—particularly in regions where authoritarianism threatens to undermine these values. A democratic and stable Pakistan is in the interest of the international community, and we will continue to push for that balance to be restored.” The foregoing words about Trump do not leave any doubt what Imran is trying to drive at.

In view of the foregoing facts it is not hard to draw the inference that PTI and its founding chairman have been pursuing an anti-state policy. I also feel intrigued by the impression being given regarding Imran having written those articles sitting in the prison. As per the Jail manual no prisoner is allowed to send out any written material and the jail authorities have no record of Imran Khan having written and sent out those articles. Probably these articles are being written and placed in the foreign publications by people sitting in London while his twitter handle is being run by the western lobbies. Some intellectual circles specifically mention the Gold Smith Family behind it. They also believe the drama of articles is being orchestrated by the people sitting in London for whom Imran Khan has become a commercial project to mint money. It surely is not a democratic struggle but an expensive international project to malign Pakistan. One tends to give credence to these revelations in the light of what the PTI and its founding chairman have been indulging in.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com