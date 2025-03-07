DADU: A COMMUNITY STRUGGLING AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE

Dadu, a city in Sindh, Pakistan, lies on the western side of the Indus River, with a mountain range separating it from Balochistan. For generations, people here have relied on agriculture and livestock, living in harmony with the land. But in recent years, climate change has turned their world upside down.

A Community Under Threat

Dadu has been facing the harsh realities of climate change for years—soaring temperatures, unpredictable rains, severe droughts, and devastating floods. Life is getting tougher every year.

The floods of 2010, 2020, and 2022 were particularly brutal. Villages that had stood for decades were wiped off the map, leaving thousands of families homeless. Schools, hospitals, and markets vanished underwater, and with them, the hopes and dreams of many.

“The flood came like a monster in the night,” recalls Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of one of the affected villages. “It swallowed our homes, our fields, our memories. For months, we had nowhere to go. The water didn’t just take our land—it took our future.”

A Growing Health Crisis

When the floods finally receded, they left behind more than just destruction. Stagnant water turned into breeding grounds for disease. The air filled with the hum of mosquitoes, bringing malaria and other deadly infections.

“There was no clean water left to drink,” says Dr. Hameed Shaikh from Dadu Civil Hospital. “Children and the elderly suffered the most—diarrhea, cholera, skin infections. The simplest things, like a glass of water, became a luxury.”

The Sindh Health Department reported nearly 18,000 cases of skin infections in flood-affected areas. Respiratory illnesses have also increased due to rising pollution, making even breathing difficult for many.

Farming in Crisis

Farming has always been the lifeline of Dadu, but climate change is making it impossible to survive. Unbearable heatwaves scorch crops before they can grow. The once-reliable Indus River is shrinking, and groundwater is becoming harder to find.

“Our wheat, rice, and sugarcane fields are drying up,” says Gulsher, a local farmer. “The water level is dropping every year. We used to find drinkable water at 25-35 feet. Now, we have to dig 55-65 feet, and even then, it’s not sweet enough to drink.”

Without water, farming becomes a gamble. Without farming, poverty creeps in. And when families can no longer make ends meet, they are forced to leave their ancestral lands in search of survival elsewhere.

Education on Hold

For children, the future is even more uncertain. When the floods hit, government schools became shelters for displaced families. Classrooms meant for learning turned into makeshift homes. Some schools remained closed for over a year, pushing education further down the list of priorities.

“My school was my second home,” says 12-year-old Ahsan. “Now, it’s gone. I don’t know when I’ll be able to study again.”

Dadu’s struggle is not just about climate change—it’s about people. It’s about families losing their homes, children losing their education, and farmers losing their livelihoods.

The climate crisis here is not a distant threat. It is happening now, stealing dreams and futures one flood, one drought, one heatwave at a time. If we don’t act soon, Dadu — like many other vulnerable communities — will continue to suffer. For the people of Dadu, climate change is not just a scientific term. It’s their everyday reality. And they are fighting, every single day, to survive.

statement

To commemorate Commonwealth Day 2025, the British High Commission invited young people aged 13-24 from around the country to submit pieces of art that represented what climate change means to them.

Hayder Ali, a 22-year-old student from Dadu, won the climate in my community category for 18–24-year-olds. His powerful piece of citizen journalism is an example that recovery from floods doesn’t happen overnight, and community journalism is at the heart of making sure communities aren’t forgotten or left behind.