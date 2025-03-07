Denver, CO–ETHDenver set to return this year

LAHORE - Denver, CO–ETHDenver, the world’s largest and longest-running Ethereum and Web3 innovation festival, is set to return in 2025, promising another groundbreaking gathering of blockchain enthusiasts, developers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. The blockchain and AI communities converged at ETHDenver for an electrifying showcase of innovation during the Agent Camp Demo Day, co-hosted by Dabl Club, Polygon Labs, and RPS AI. The event designed for curious users, founders, developers, and backers of AI agents and applications, provided a platform to explore the latest advancements in AI-driven solutions. From cutting edge tools to groundbreaking projects, the event highlighted the future of AI and blockchain integration. The judging process, often a complex and daunting task, was streamlined this year thanks to the impressive platform Synexis, developed by Pavel Vinitsky, PhD. Judges and participants alike praised the platform for its user-friendly interface and intuitive design, which made evaluating startup a seamless experience. The event featured a diverse array of startups, each tackling unique challenges with AI and blockchain technology. Notable projects included: @Manifestly: Revolutionizing decentralized workflows, @Archer.Bot: A next-gen AI assistant for developers. @Defius Maximum: Redefining DeFi solutions. @Gamelans: Bridging gaming and blockchain. NextmateAI: Enhancing collaboration through AI. RP1: Pioneering new approaches to decentralized computing. @Javin, @mariano, @Kolwaii, @A Gambling Club RPSAI, @bridge Ai, @temporai, @widecanvas, @newcoin, and @ventureminer: Each bringing unique solutions to the table. The competition was fierce, with each startup demonstrating exceptional creativity and technical prowess. The event was graced by an outstanding panel of judges, including industry leaders such as Rich Wang, Stepan Gershuni, Donald Gossen, Tom Shaughnessy Jr, Arpit Gupta, Ashwin Chandrasekaran, Muhammad Umar, Casey Caruso, Matheus Darós Pagani, Mel MC, Mudaser Iqbal, Lincoln Murr, Chirag Ravishankar, David Sneider, Ming Wu, Mattie Fairchild, andRohit Chauhan. Their expertise and insights were instrumental in identifying the most promising projects. The event was not just about competition but also about fostering collaboration and learning. Attendees had the opportunity to network with some of the brightest minds in the industry, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. Special thanks were extended to Collin Lowenburg for organising the event and to Rich Wang for his dedication in hosting such a productive and inspiring gathering. After hours of deliberation and evaluation, one startup emerged victorious. The winning project was Bridge AI which has the potential to redefine the AI and blockchain landscape. The Agent Camp Demo Day at EthDenver was a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. ETHDenver is more than just an event; itʼs a movement. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the festival plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Web3. As the blockchain industry continues to evolve, ETHDenver remains at the forefront, championing innovation, inclusivity, and the decentralised ethos.