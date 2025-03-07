DP World delivers Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Pakistan

KARACHI - Global logistics provider DP World has continued to deliver the Beyond Boundaries Initiative by unveiling a repurposed shipping container to local beneficiaries at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram helped launch the eleventh container on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals alongside Junaid Zamir, Chief Executive Officer of DP World’s Qasim International Container Terminal, and Nadeem Khan, Academies Director at the Pakistan Cricket Board, by distributing cricket kits to beneficiaries from several academies.

The repurposed container, with an in-built changing room and scoreboard, will be permanently based at National Bank Stadium in Karachi, providing much needed facilities to communities that utilise the grounds for training and matches.Junaid Zamir said: “DP World is delighted to bring the Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Pakistan, a country with a deep passion for cricket, amidst the backdrop of the ICC Champions Trophy - the first ICC event held in the region since 1996. We are delighted to work with both our partner, the ICC, as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board, to make a meaningful difference to communities where the cricket kits and container will have a big impact. From supporting ICC by delivering broadcast equipment for television coverage of the tournament, through to the movement of this container to Pakistan for the launch of this initiative, our global logistics solutions are helping to bring the game to every level.”

Through the latest stop on the initiative’s journey, DP World has now delivered 2,750 cricket kits to grassroots clubs across seven countries, continuing to fulfil a promise that has seen DP World pledge ten cricket kits for every 100 runs scored in ICC tournaments. Wasim Akram added: “Pakistan is a cricketing nation with a proud history, producing players that have thrilled audiences worldwide. However, with the kit and equipment needed to access the sport, it can be expensive and ultimately prohibitive to the potential superstars of tomorrow. I know first-hand the importance of owning high quality cricket kits, that you can call your own, so I look forward to seeing how this initiative will benefit young players across this country and beyond”.

The repurposed container has been delivered by DP World’s end-to-end logistics capabilities. Produced in Dubai, the container embarked on a three-day journey of more than 1,000km’s, through DP World’s Jebel Ali hub before arriving at Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT) in Karachi. From there, the container was moved by a DP World flatbed truck to the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Each container is adorned with a unique mural designed by a local artist, reflecting the community that the facility will serve, with the Karachi-born Ibrahim Gailani producing the artwork for the Karachi container.

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer at International Cricket Council, said: “As this thrilling ICC Champions Trophy reaches its climax, we are delighted to see DP World extend its support for grassroots talent to Pakistan. Having witnessed firsthand the initiative’s impact globally, we welcomed the opportunity to connect DP World with our colleagues at the Pakistan Cricket Board to identify beneficiaries that need the support the most, helping to grow the game for everyone”.

Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer, PCB and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Director, said: “The DP World Beyond Boundaries Initiative aligns with our vision of strengthening grassroots cricket in Pakistan. By expanding access to quality equipment and resources, it will support young cricketers in refining their skills and progressing through the ranks. At the Pakistan Cricket Board, we are committed to developing future talent, and initiatives like these play a valuable role in inspiring and enabling the next generation. We appreciate DP World’s commitment to the sport and its efforts to make a lasting impact at the grassroots level”.

Throughout the ICC Champions Trophy, DP World has continued the kits-for-runs programme that has been present at other ICC tournaments since 2023. So far in this year’s tournament, DP World has pledged over 400 cricket kits to grassroots cricket communities.