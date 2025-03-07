DPM in KSA to attend OIC CFM session on Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is set to take place in Jeddah today. This high-level meeting will discuss joint actions in response to the deteriorating situation in Palestine, resulting from Israeli aggression against Palestinians, the ensuing humanitarian crisis, and the illegal and immoral proposals of displacement of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland. At the conference, the Deputy Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, the Foreign Office said. He will advocate for the full withdrawal of Israel from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem and denounce the unacceptable proposal for further displacing Palestinians, it added. “The Deputy Prime Minister will also call for restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, such as their right to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the FO said.