Drug-free Peshawar campaign enters third phase

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the current government has launched the “Drug-Free Peshawar Phase Three” campaign.  

As part of this initiative, 2,000 individuals are receiving free treatment, and concrete measures will be taken to curb drug addiction. He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Khwaja Yunus Social Welfare Organization Center.  

The provincial minister conducted a detailed review of the center, met with the staff and drug-addicted individuals, and inquired about the treatment facilities and rehabilitation measures provided by the government. He stated that making Peshawar drug-free is the mission of the current government, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve this goal, as the project holds great significance for the people of Peshawar.  

He further said that the provincial government is demonstrating outstanding performance in every sector. Under the guidance of Imran Khan, vigorous efforts are being made to ensure public development and prosperity. He added that through the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign, practical steps are being taken to reintegrate marginalized individuals into mainstream society.

OUR STAFF REPORT

