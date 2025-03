Astronomers predict that in Pakistan will likely be observed on March 31 (Monday) as the holy month of Ramazan is expected to last 29 days.

Experts state that the crescent moon on the night of March 30 will be 26 hours old, making it visible in the sky.

However, the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the official moon sighting, following tradition. The committee also anticipates Eid on March 31 based on the moon's age.