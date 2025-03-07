EU leaders back major new defense spending plans to strengthen security

European Union leaders have agreed to new defense spending plans following emergency talks held in Brussels on Thursday.

The 27 leaders endorsed a set of conclusions aimed at enhancing the EU's military autonomy and readiness in the face of evolving global challenges.

A separate section on support for Ukraine was blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and will now be issued as a separate annex with the backing of 26 member states.

The EU leaders expressed the need for Europe to become more sovereign in safeguarding its borders and protecting its citizens.

"The European Council stresses that Europe must become more sovereign, more responsible for its own defense and better equipped to act and deal autonomously with immediate and future challenges and threats with a 360° approach," it said in a statement.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its repercussions for European and global security in a changing environment constitute an existential challenge for the EU," it added.

The new defense plans focus on accelerating the mobilization of necessary instruments, including €150 billion ($162 billion) worth of new loans and financing to strengthen the bloc's security framework.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented an ambitious €800 billion plan to bolster the EU’s defense capabilities.

The proposal is seen as a critical step in addressing Europe’s security needs, especially following the reduction in US military aid under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen described the proposal as a “watershed moment for Europe,” emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and increased defense readiness.

The €800 billion defense initiative includes a €150 billion loan scheme secured against unused funds in the EU budget and a plan to unlock an additional €650 billion in new spending through greater flexibility in the EU’s fiscal rules.

The summit also intensified pressure on EU countries, particularly seven NATO members including Spain and Italy that have yet to meet the 2% defense spending target set over a decade ago.