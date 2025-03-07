Foreign weapons from Afghanistan fueling terrorism in Pakistan

The use of foreign weapons smuggled from Afghanistan on Pakistani soil has once again surfaced, posing a serious threat to regional security.

For over two decades, the Pakistan Army has been actively engaged in counterterrorism efforts.

However, in recent months, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks originating from Afghan territory.

These terrorists have gained access to advanced weapons left behind by the United States in Afghanistan, intensifying security challenges.

On March 4, 2025, the terrorist group Fitna al-Khawarij attempted to attack Bannu Cantt, but swift action by security forces foiled their plans. In a desperate move, the attackers rammed two explosives-laden vehicles into the cantonment’s wall.

Security forces responded with force, eliminating 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, and recovering weapons such as M4 carbines and 40mm VOG-25 projected grenades. These terrorists were responsible for previous attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

Earlier, on February 28, 2025, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Ghulam Khan Kali, North Waziristan, targeting a Khawarij hideout. Six terrorists were killed, and advanced weapons, including M24 sniper rifles, M16A4 rifles, and M4 carbines, were recovered.

Similarly, on February 15, 2025, security forces eliminated 15 terrorists in two separate clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—nine in Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan, and six in Miranshah, North Waziristan. The seized weapons and explosives were linked to previous attacks against security forces and civilians.

The fight against terrorism continued into February, with security forces killing 11 terrorists and destroying multiple hideouts in Harnai on February 1.

The night of January 31 to February 1 saw an intense operation in Mangocher, Kalat, where security forces thwarted a terrorist plan to establish a roadblock, resulting in the deaths of 12 terrorists and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

On January 11, 2025, two intelligence-based operations in Dosali, North Waziristan, resulted in the deaths of six terrorists and the capture of two others.

Another operation in Esham, North Waziristan, saw intense gunfire, leading to the elimination of three terrorists and injuries to two more. In December 2024, security forces carried out an operation in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, where two terrorists were killed, and one injured militant was captured.

A significant cache of foreign weapons, ammunition, and explosives was seized. Prior to that, on November 10, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam, North Waziristan, killing ten terrorists and recovering a large stockpile of foreign-made weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The continued smuggling of advanced foreign weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan raises serious doubts about the Afghan interim government’s claims that its soil is not being used against Pakistan.

According to the Pentagon, the United States supplied 427,300 combat weapons to Afghan forces, with 300,000 remaining after the US withdrawal.

Between 2005 and August 2021, the US provided $18.6 billion worth of military equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. However, after the withdrawal, these weapons fell into the hands of terrorist groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), enabling them to conduct cross-border attacks with greater firepower.

The increasing number of terrorist incidents in Pakistan underscores the alarming reality that the Afghan interim government is not only turning a blind eye to these activities but is actively facilitating the TTP by providing both weapons and a safe corridor for other terrorist organizations.