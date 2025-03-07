Four arrested for illegal sale of critically rare birds in Khanpur

Rahim Yar Khan - In a successful operation against wildlife trafficking, the Wildlife Department arrested four men involved in illegal sale of critically endangered birds.

Following their arrest, a local magistrate ordered their immediate imprisonment under relevant sections of the Wildlife Act.

According to official sources, Assistant Director of Wildlife Mujahid Kalam received credible information regarding the unlawful trade of rare birds in the Khanpur area, approximately 50 kilometers from here. Acting on the tip-off, he led a swift raid along with his team, successfully apprehending four suspects identified as Waheed Murad, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Imran, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 53 rare and valuable birds, the majority of which were exotic parrot species. The suspects were caught in the act and immediately taken into custody.

Subsequently, the accused were formally charged under Sections A10, 14, and 15 of the Wildlife Act of 1974 (as amended in 2025) and presented before a local magistrate. After reviewing the case, the court ordered the immediate detention of all four individuals. As per official reports, all recovered birds have been safely handed over to the management of Rahim Yar Khan Wildlife Park, where they will receive proper care and protection in accordance with the magistrate’s directives. This decisive action by the Wildlife Department has been widely praised, highlighting the urgent need to combat the illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species from exploitation.

ARMED GANG ABDUCTS THREE IN RAHIM YAR KHAN

With Eid-ul-Fitr drawing near, a fresh wave of kidnappings for ransom has erupted in the Kacha region. In a brazen attack under the cover of night, heavily armed assailants abducted three men at gunpoint, while two villagers sustained serious injuries after bravely intervening to prevent further abductions.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Thursday night near Chowk Shehbazpur in Sadiqabad, along Chak 20 Road. A group of unidentified bandits from the Kacha area ambushed three citizens Chaudhry Muhammad Usman, Chaudhry Tariq Razaq, and Saeed Ahmed Dhando forcibly restraining them at gunpoint. Moments later, the armed gang attempted to seize two passing motorcyclists, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Ibrahim. However, both men resisted the kidnapping attempt, successfully thwarting it. In retaliation, the assailants opened fire, leaving both villagers critically injured. The gang escaped with the three abducted individuals, fleeing deep into the Kacha area. Upon receiving reports of the attack, local police swiftly responded to the scene and launched a comprehensive search operation across the region to secure the hostages’ release and apprehend the culprits.

Authorities have intensified security measures in the area amid growing concerns over the resurgence of kidnappings ahead of the Eid festivities. The injured villagers were transported to a nearby hospital, where they remain in serious condition. Police investigations are ongoing.