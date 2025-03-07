Friday, March 07, 2025
GCU Hyderabad women’s cricket team receives free coaching from Alumni Association

March 07, 2025
HYDERABAD -  The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH), in collaboration with its Karachi Chapter, has announced a new initiative to provide free coaching to the university’s women’s cricket team.

Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor of GCUH, underscored the university’s dedication to offering equal opportunities for women across all fields, including sports. The announcement was marked by a visit from prominent cricket figures, including internationally renowned players, alumni leader Amin Yousuf, Abdul Rahman Rajput, and esteemed coaches Haris Khan, Faisal Athar, Afzal Gujjar, Sulaiman Talpur, and Suhail Malik. These figures engaged with the team, offering words of encouragement and participating in a friendly match.

Haris Ahmed Khan, an international cricket coach and GCUH alumnus, emphasized the importance of balancing education and sports. “Government College is my alma mater, and I am honored to give back by offering my coaching services free of charge to help foster cricket here,” he stated.  Amin Yousuf reiterated the Alumni Association’s long-standing tradition of supporting GCUH, reaffirming their ongoing commitment to collaboration and ensuring that women have the necessary resources to excel in both academics and athletics. Abdul Rahman Rajput also spoke about the global impact of the Alumni Association, particularly in the field of cricket, and praised the institution’s rich legacy of producing top athletes.

