Govt hospitals being revamped: Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 07, 2025
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Health Minister Kha­waja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that the revamping project in government hospi­tals was being completed on an emergency basis as per the di­rectives of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Chairing a meet­ing at the Department of Spe­cialized Healthcare and Medi­cal Education on Thursday, the minister reviewed the prog­ress of the revamping project at Jinnah Hospital Lahore. During the session, concerned authorities provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing work. Khawaja Salman Rafique di­rected that the revamping of Jinnah Hospital should be completed on a priority basis, ensuring enhanced medical fa­cilities for patients. He reiter­ated that no negligence would be tolerated in the execution of this project, as the government is making every possible effort to improve healthcare services in public hospitals.

OUR STAFF REPORT

