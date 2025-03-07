Govt hospitals being revamped: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Kha­waja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that the revamping project in government hospi­tals was being completed on an emergency basis as per the di­rectives of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Chairing a meet­ing at the Department of Spe­cialized Healthcare and Medi­cal Education on Thursday, the minister reviewed the prog­ress of the revamping project at Jinnah Hospital Lahore. During the session, concerned authorities provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing work. Khawaja Salman Rafique di­rected that the revamping of Jinnah Hospital should be completed on a priority basis, ensuring enhanced medical fa­cilities for patients. He reiter­ated that no negligence would be tolerated in the execution of this project, as the government is making every possible effort to improve healthcare services in public hospitals.