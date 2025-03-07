Govt providing conducive environment for investment: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is providing a conducive environment for investment and business activities.

He was talking to leading businessmen of the country in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Prime Minister commended the business community's efforts for the development of the country. He also acknowledged their role in creating employment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the journey towards economic improvement and reforms in all sectors will continue in consultation with business leaders. He emphasized that the consultative process with the business community is aimed at further accelerating the country's economic development.

Members of the business community expressed their complete confidence in the business-friendly policies of the government.

They commended the government for establishing the National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of the agriculture sector.

Participants also lauded the Green Pakistan Initiative launched by the government. They noted that Pakistan's IT industry is making its mark on the international stage due to the government's prudent policies.

The participants further presented their suggestions and proposals regarding various sectors.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant ministries to consult with representatives of the business community and stakeholders.