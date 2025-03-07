Govt seeks early disposal of Dr Aafia Siddiqui case in IHC

The federal government has filed a miscellaneous petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the expedited hearing of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health and repatriation case.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing, with Advocate Imran Shafiq representing the petitioner and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appearing for the government. Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and US attorney Smith joined via video link.

The court questioned the government’s stance on a prisoner exchange agreement, referencing the recent extradition of ISIS commander Sharifullah to the US. Justice Khan noted that despite the absence of a formal agreement, a prisoner was handed over, raising concerns about the government’s commitment to Aafia’s case.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge criticized the government’s handling, suggesting reluctance in pursuing the matter effectively. The court issued a notice on the plea and adjourned the hearing until next Friday.