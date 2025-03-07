Govt taking steps to promote export of manpower: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired the review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan and approved the plan to provide youth with training programs according to market and industry skills and demand.

The meeting was briefed on the action plan to provide training and employment opportunities through vari-ous institutions in the next 4 years, whereas the Prime Minister had decided to personally chair the monthly review meeting and would personally monitor the implementation of the plan, the Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the talented youth of Pakistan are the most valuable asset of the country, whereas the government was empowering and employing the youth by providing them with voca-tional training and necessary skills. The prime minister added that the government was taking steps to promote the export of manpower by providing international quality training to Pakistani youth.

During the review meeting, the prime minister had directed to maintain continuous liaison with local indus-tries for training youth in various sectors and to meticulously consider the demand of international organiza-tions for manpower. The prime minister has also directed to establish comprehensive database regarding the skills required in local industries.

The meeting was informed that in the next 4 years, 2.4 million to 6 million youth annually would be assisted to gain employment opportunities by providing them vocational training and skills. The meeting was in-formed that the market, industries and international manpower consumption were being kept in mind to pro-vide skills and vocational training to the youth.

The meeting was informed that the Digital Youth Hub was in the final stages and would be launched this month. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of all the relevant ministries and institutions working on the plan.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the federal government’s full support in devel-opment and welfare of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “We are committed to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the prime minister said while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa General Secretary who called on him here at the PM House.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi invited the prime minister to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lay the foundation stone for an additional interchange on the Hazara Motorway to facilitate the people of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is working on a priority basis to pro-mote small and medium-sized businesses.

He was chairing a steering committee meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authori-ty (SMEDA) in Islamabad.

The PM directed SMEDA to recruit skilled personnel from the market and ensure transparency in hiring an international-standard workforce with salaries competitive with market rates. He highlighted the importance of professional training for labour in the SME sector. He acknowledged SMEDA’s significant role in boost-ing the rural economy and directed the formulation of a plan to extend SMEDA’s interest-free loan program to all rural populations, including women. The PM also instructed the merger of all vocational training insti-tutions at the federal level into a single entity.

It was told that under the Prime Minister’s directive, micro-enterprises have been integrated into the SME sector and a comprehensive policy is being formulated in this regard. It was informed that private sector representation on the SMEDA board is being increased.

The meeting was further briefed that strategies are being developed to equip SMEDA’s workforce with skills training and modern technology.

It was said that the Ministry of Commerce and SMEDA are collaborating to identify relevant companies for exports. A robust performance management framework will be established within SMEDA.

The briefing highlighted that SMEDA has conducted 28 seminars and training programs for the SME sector, with 953 participants. A financial literacy program for the SME sector is being launched, and recruitment of experts for this initiative has been completed. An export assistance program is also being introduced to boost SME exports. Legal framework for subcontracting in the SME sector is being prepared and recruit-ment of experts for this process will be starting soon.