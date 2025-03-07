Govt vows to complete PIA privatisation in three months

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday announced to complete the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in three months. The government’s privatization plan had faced a hit on October 31 last year as the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had attracted only Rs10 billion from the sole bidder for a stake in the national carrier against the minimum expected price of Rs85 billion. Now, the federal government has announced to complete the privatization of PIA in three months.

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that to make PIA’s privatization more attractive, a new roadmap is being provided and it is expected that all stages of this privatization process will be completed within the next three months. In a special conversation regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the minister has stated that all concerns of the parties interested in the process of privatization of the airline have been addressed properly. Moreover, the government has decided to make changes according to the preferences of the interested parties for the sale of PIA.

He emphasized that there is an expectation of better expressions of interest from investors this time around as the introduction of PIA flights to Europe has made the privatization environment even more lucrative and favorable. Due to recent measures, the national airline is ready to become profitable again, federal minister added. Abdul Aleem Khan further shared that after Europe, flights to the UK will begin within the next three months. He highlighted that PIA is the first choice for travel for the 240 million Pakistanis. Following Europe and the UK, flights to the United States and the Far East will be functional in the next phase, Abdul Aleem Khan mentioned.

He assured that with positive steps, PIA’s credibility would be restored and the airline would be brought back to its peak. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also asserted that there is no doubt that Pakistan International Airlines still possesses the potential to become profitable once again. He expressed hope that this time, the privatization process would be better and more feasible which would positively impact the overall privatization process, as well.